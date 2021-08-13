Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

