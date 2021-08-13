Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.