Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,809 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 371,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

