Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 2.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 231,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,489 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,354. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

