Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period.

VSGX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $64.22. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

