Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ESGV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $83.10. 198,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

