Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

