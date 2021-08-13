Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.16. 55,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.41.

