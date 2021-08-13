Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.