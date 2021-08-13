Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $85,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 25,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

