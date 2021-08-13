Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

VO remained flat at $$244.15 on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

