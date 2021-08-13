Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

