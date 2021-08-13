Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

