Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

