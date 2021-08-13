Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.