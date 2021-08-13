Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $146.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.55 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.