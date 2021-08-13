Veriti Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in Omnicell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Omnicell by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,808 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.