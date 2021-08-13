Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

