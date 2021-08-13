Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,468 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

