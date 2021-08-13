Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,931 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

