Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.