Veriti Management LLC Has $390,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

