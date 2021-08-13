Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,539 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

FTV opened at $75.61 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

