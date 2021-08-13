Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 848,489 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 848,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,000. Versor Investments LP owned 1.79% of Luminex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 83.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter worth $228,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock remained flat at $$36.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.