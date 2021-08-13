Versor Investments LP Has $971,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,187. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $248.00. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,395. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

