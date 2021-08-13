Versor Investments LP Invests $1.68 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,537. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

