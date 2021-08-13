Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 763,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,364,000. U.S. Concrete accounts for approximately 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCR. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

