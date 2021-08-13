Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 1,727,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,230. The stock has a market cap of $603.21 million, a P/E ratio of -265.91 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.