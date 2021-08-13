Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Earnings Beat

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 6,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,404,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

