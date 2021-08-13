Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 3.6% After Earnings Beat

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 6,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,404,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.
VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.
About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.