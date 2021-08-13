ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

VIAC opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

