Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.25. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2,681 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.