Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

