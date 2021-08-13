ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $921.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

