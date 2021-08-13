Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 1,256 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 50.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.74. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

