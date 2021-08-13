Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $731.15 million and a PE ratio of 29.27. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $14,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.