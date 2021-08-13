Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VIRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,521. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.
