Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,521. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

