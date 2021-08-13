Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd Sells 3,750,000 Shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

