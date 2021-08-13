Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,745,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,672,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

