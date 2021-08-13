Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

