Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,889. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

