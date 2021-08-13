Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Shares of V traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.20. 116,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.57. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $452.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

