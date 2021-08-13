Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 61,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,260. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

