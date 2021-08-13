Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,749.44. 50,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,543.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

