Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $161.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

