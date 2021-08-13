VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.