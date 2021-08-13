Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%.

VIVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 13,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.