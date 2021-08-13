VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,728. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

