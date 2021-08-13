Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.95

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.95 ($55.24) and last traded at €47.50 ($55.88), with a volume of 42407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.90 ($55.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.40 ($59.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.90. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

