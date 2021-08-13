Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.28

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.82. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 76,265 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

