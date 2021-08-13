Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $193.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $192.36 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $6,713,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 142.4% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 38.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

